Community Appreciation Evening at FML

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library Staff and “Friends” invite our community members to stop by the library on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 3:30-6 p.m. Come visit this historic 121-year-old gem decorated for the season. Please enjoy light refreshments and festive music while sharing holiday cheer with neighbors and friends. Many thanks to “Friends 2.0,” who graciously volunteered their time to help the library shine. A huge shout out to Windsor County Youth Services for always supporting the library when asked.

The evening’s highlight, so I hear, will be a visit from the guy in the red suit. Youth will be encouraged to share their holiday wishes with the jolly man, while caregivers can snap a photo or two. All children will receive a book to take home from Santa (while supplies last). Please contact the library at 802-228-8921 with any questions.