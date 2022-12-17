Come celebrate Christmas Eve at St. Mark’s

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – All are invited, regardless of religious affiliation, to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church for a “Festive Celebration of The Nativity of Our Lord – Christmas.” It might be considered a “Midnight Mass” eight hours early. The service will begin at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve The Officiant will be The Rev. Betty Berlenbach who will be assisted by The Rev. Lars Hunter.

The service will be preceded by a “Christmas Carol Sing” starting at 3:30 p.m. with Ms. Karlaine Livingston as Organist. If you have a favorite carol you would like please email your request to shuff@vermontel.net. “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” will probably be disqualified.

St. Mark’s will also restart its old “Giving Tree” tradition. There is a fir tree in the church, and if so moved, folks are invited to place warm hats and/or mittens on it. These will be taken to the Springfield Family Center for distribution where needed.

This will be the first “in house” Christmas celebration since Covid. We ask that all observe whatever is comfortable Covid conscientiousness for them. Sanitizer and masks will be available for those who desire them. Holy Communion will be “individual” and not be from the Common Cup.

The church is located at 33 Fairground Road in Springfield and is handicap accessible. Again,we welcome “One and All”.