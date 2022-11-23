Christmas Trees in Grafton

GRAFTON Vt, – Once again the Grafton Fire/Rescue Auxiliary will be selling trees for the holiday season to benefit its Scholarship Fund. These are fresh cut Vt. grown trees and will only be available for two days, Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. Look for the trees on display by the Phelps Barn at the Grafton Inn right in the center of Grafton Village from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. both days.

Decked out for the holidays and with a variety of happenings for the annual “Christmas In Grafton” event on Saturday, the always picturesque Grafton Village will have a special guest that day. Arriving at 11:30 a.m. escorted by a fire engine, Santa Claus will be touring the village, stopping to greet children as he goes along. Santa will be visiting regardless of the weather.