Christmas Tree class at Springfield Art Gym

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Art Gym class with Jessica Hagland, Sunday Nov. 27, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jessica’s class, Christmas Tree, is a small acrylic painting that can be used as a tree ornament. All supplies are furnished and includes organic and homemade tools to paint with.

For more information, check out Springfield Art Gym’s Facebook page or email dpiletz@comcast.net. The Springfield Art Gym, where you can exercise your creativity, is at 335 River St. in Springfield, Vt., behind Joe’s Discount Beverage.