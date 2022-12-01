Christmas Party at Black River Senior Center

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Senior Center will be celebrating the holiday season on Monday, Dec. 12, from 1-3 p.m. We will have refreshments and door prizes. “Rust and Ruin,” the retro ‘70s band will be entertaining us with Christmas songs. Everyone will be encouraged to sing along!

There is a beautiful basket of treats that will be raffled off that day. The first prize is a Christmas basket, the second prize is maple syrup and the third prize is a cookie jar filled with homemade cookies.

The prizes are on display at the senior center from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. When you come in to buy a ticket be sure to look around. Our library is stocked with books to share. There is a gorgeous quilt on the wall that was donated by Susan Damone. Funds given in memory of John (Jack) Collins allowed us to frame beautiful natural prints to hang in the dining room, provided by Fletcher Farm Craft School.

Come celebrate the season, no matter your age, and enjoy time spent with your neighbors, 10 High Street, Ludlow, Vt.