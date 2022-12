SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – A community Christmas Eve celebration will be held Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. in Saxtons River at 24 Main, the former Christ’s Church.

The Eventide event will include a telling of the Christmas story, carols, a solstice poem, and a sharing of the light ceremony.

Eric Robinson will provide accompaniment, with vocal and instrumental solos by Tricia Suriani and Jill Newton, respectively.

The building is wheelchair accessible.