Chester Christmas Candlelight Service of lessons and carols

CHESTER, Vt. – For many years the people of the parish celebrated the yuletide holidays on the Sunday before Christmas with a traditional candlelight service of lessons and carols. On Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. there will be a Christmas candlelight service of lessons and carols at the First Universalist Parish of Chester. Refreshments will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

“Lessons” is another word for the ancient Christmas story, which will be related this year by members of the parish.

The offering from this service is donated in its entirety to the Chester Andover Family Center.

We invite the community to this beautiful service.

The First Universalist Parish of Chester is located at 211 North Street, RT 103, in Chester’s Stone Village.

Contact us at chestervtuu@gmail.com