Cavendish Memorial Day program returns

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Following a three-year hiatus due to Covid, Cavendish will resume its Memorial Day activities this year. The sixth graders of Cavendish Town Elementary School (CTES) marked the intent of “Decoration Day” this past week, by cleaning the town’s cemeteries and laying flags on veterans’ graves.

The Memorial Day program will take place on Tuesday, May 30. Starting with a program at CTES at 10 a.m., which will be followed by a parade to Hillcrest Cemetery. The public is invited to participate in this event.