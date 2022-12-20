Candlelight Christmas Eve service in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The community is warmly invited to the Christmas Eve service on Saturday evening, Dec. 24, at the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry. The church is located at 2051 Vt. Rt. 11 in Londonderry, VT.

The service is at 5:30 p.m. and will be a service of lessons, carols, and candlelight.

Our Christmas Eve service will also be live streamed over YouTube. Please go to the church website www.2ndcongregationalchurchvt.org

If you have questions, or need directions, please call the church office at 802-824-6543. We hope that you will come and worship with us. Merry Christmas!