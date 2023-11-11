BRGNS Holiday Gift Program

LUDLOW, Vt. – The holiday season is close at hand, and many folks look forward to planning time with family, friends, and celebrations. However, not all our neighbors are so lucky, and many do struggle to keep adequate food on the table, heat in the house, and holiday gifts for their children.

Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) in Ludlow helps those who need a helping hand each year with food and children’s gifts through its Holiday Gift Program, reaching out to over 100 adults and children with holiday food and gifts.

To participate in the Holiday Gift Program, an application is required. If you or someone you know needs assistance this season, please call Krey at 802-228-3663. Applications are available at the thrift store, food shelf, and at www.brgn.org. The deadline for submitting an application is Friday, Nov. 24.

BRGNS, located at 37B Main Street, Ludlow, serves the towns and villages of Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorsville, Plymouth, Mount Holly, and Belmont.