Benson’s Chevy Toys for Tots 2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – Help us make a child’s Christmas special this year. We are once again a local drop-off location in the Ludlow area. Help us fill the tree and truck with books, toys, clothing and more this holiday season.

There is no greater joy than a child receiving a Christmas gift on Christmas Day. Drop off unwrapped items to us at Benson’s Chevrolet Inc., 25 Pond St. in Ludlow, Vt.

We will be collecting toys for children in need in our area until Dec. 22, 2022. Donated items can be children’s clothing, toys, books, bikes, games, and craft projects to name just a few. The toys collected are gifted to those in need during the holidays. We sincerely appreciate your contribution. We are open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact Kim Lampert at 802-228-4000. We hope that you can help make a child smile this Christmas Day by donating a toy for a good cause.