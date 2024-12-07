BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Saturday, Dec. 14, is the fourth annual Bellows Falls Parade of Lights. The parade begins at 5 p.m., but come early to get a great “seat.” New to 2024, we will add ADA parking downtown, food vendors, bling sellers, and executive VIP seating. Come experience the fun and magic of a night parade, with entries decorated with lights, and see who will win the popular vote for the 2024 Cheermeister Award.

For a map of the parade route, and details on entries and vendors, visit the Bellows Falls Parade of Lights 2024 event page and Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance (BFDDA) on Facebook. For more events and information, visit www.bellowsfallsvt.org.