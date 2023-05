REGION – The Pierce Lawton Post 37 American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary visited monuments and cemeteries on Memorial Day in Bellow Falls, Vt., North Westminster, Vt., Saxtons River, Vt., and North Walpole, N.H.

At the annual visit to the Honor Roll Monument in North Westminster, they were privileged to be joined by Mr. Robert “Bob” Gay.

Mr. Gay is 100 years old, and a World War II veteran.