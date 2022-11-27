A.C.T. Christmas Party

LUDLOW, Vt. – Santa Claus is coming to town! A local charity, Assisting Children Today, is delighted to host a Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 17 and everyone is invited. The event will be held at Calcuttas at Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow. Admission is free. Bring your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbors. Santa will be there from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. to hand out gifts to all children who attend. A free buffet will be offered from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. We have invited many of our local fire departments to participate in the festivities. We look forward to seeing everyone there to share the joy of the holiday season!

For more information on Assisting Children Today, please visit our website at www.assistingchildrentoday.org.