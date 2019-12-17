2019 Christmas Eve services

ALSTEAD, N.H.

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St.

Christmas Eve service is at 6 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, contact alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com or 603-835-6358.

ASCUTNEY, Vt.

Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd.

Candlelight Christmas Eve service Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. No Wednesday evening service. For more information, call Pastor Daniel Anderson at 802-230-5307 or at the church 802-674-2266. Visit www.obbcvt.org.

BELMONT, Vt.

Village Baptist Church, 32 Church St.

Candlelight Christmas Eve service Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m., featuring Christmas hymns and a wonderful black light service. For more information, call 802-259-2440.

CHESTER, Vt.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St.

On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, join us for carol singing at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Festival Holy Eucharist at 7 p.m. On Christmas Day is a simple, quiet spoken service “The Nativity of Our Lord” at 10 a.m. For more information, go to www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org or call 802-875-6000.

Andover Community Church, 928 Weston Rd., Andover

Christmas Eve service is Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

GRAFTON, Vt.

Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St.

Join us Christmas Eve at 4:30 p.m. for worship, lessons, and carols in a special candlelight celebration. For more information, go to www.graftoncommunitychurch.org, or call 802-843-2346.

LONDONDERRY, Vt.

First Baptist Church, 62 Crescent St., S. Londonderry, Vt.

On Dec. 22 is Christmas caroling at 12:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service is Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.firstbaptistlondonderryvt.org or call 802-856-7266.

Second Congregational Church of Londonderry, 2051 N. Main St.

Candlelight Christmas Eve service Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m., featuring a traditional service of Lessons, Carols, and Candlelight. For more information, call the church at 802-824-6453 or go to www.2ndcongregationalchurchvt.org.

LUDLOW, Vt.

Ludlow Baptist Church, 99 Main St.

Christmas Cantata and Candlelight service, Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. For more information, go to www.LudlowBaptist.org or call Pastor Jerry Scheumann at 802-228-7600.

United Church of Ludlow, 48 Pleasant St.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, recall the meaning of the season with a special Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Take a break from your hectic holiday preparations to listen to carols, scriptures, and prayers in the candle-lit sanctuary. Call 802-228-4211 or email unitedchurch@tds.net. Visit us online at www.unitedchurch.us.

Tyson Community Church, Corner of Rt. 100 and Dublin Rd.

A candlelight service will be offered Dec 22 at 4:30 p.m. There will be no regular service at 10:30 a.m. that day. For more information, call 802-522-8249 or email cindysummer55@gmail.com.

SPRINGFIELD, Vt.

Advent Christian Church, 11 Church St., N. Springfield

Christmas Eve service is Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Pastor David Young at 802-376-2136 or go to www.acchurch.net.

Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main St.

On Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. is the Christmas Eve candle lighting service. Join us for an evening of worship in singing, readings, and hearing the word of God preached. For more information, call 802-885-2349 or go to www.calvarylovesspringfield.com.

First Congregational Church UCC, 77 Main St.

Christmas Eve service is Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. The offering will go to Habitat for Humanity and the Warming Shelter. Cider and cookies will follow the service. Call 802-885-5728, email fccucc@vermontel.net, or go to www.fccuccspfdvt.org for additional information and directions.

Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 90 Park St.

The Nativity of Christ is Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. with a Holy Supper and Vigil and Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. with Divine Liturgy. For more information, call 802-885-2615 or go to www.htocvt.org.

Precision Valley Baptist Church, 69 Rt. 106

Christmas Eve service is Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.precisionvalleybaptistchurch.com.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 33 Fairground Rd.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, the Christmas Eve service will be celebrated at 5 p.m. with Rev. Marthe Dyner with and Ms. Livingston at the organ. Joseph Mehr’s and Franz Gruber’s “Silent Night” will be sung by candlelight. Adorn the tree with warm mittens, gloves, hats, and the like, which will be distributed to area children. For more information, call 802-885-2723.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 10 Pleasant St.

Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Children’s Mass with pageant is 4 p.m. The Christmas Choir singing carols is 7:20 p.m. and the Candlelight Mass with the choir is 8 p.m. For more information, go to www.stmaryjoseph.com.

United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve worship is 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-3456.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 21 Fairground Rd.

On Sunday, Dec. 22 is the annual Solstice candlelight service at 5 p.m. Stories of the season, lighting the candles, and carols. Music by Bill Brink. For more information, call 802-885-3327 or go to www.uuspringfieldvt.org. All are welcome.

WALPOLE, N.H.

First Congregational Church of Walpole UCC, 15 Washington Sq.

Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. with a live Nativity at 8:30 p.m. Call 603-756-4075 or email walpolechurch@yahoo.com.

WESTMINSTER, Vt.

First Congregational Church of Westminster, 3470 US Rt. 5

On Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m., celebrate Christmas Eve with special music, carols, and the Christmas story. Weather permitting, we will end the service outside in front of the church with a candle-lit carol sing. For more information, call 802-772-4148, or find us on Facebook.