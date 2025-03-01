“Women Writers of the Gilded Age” at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Elayne Clift will present a program on “Gifted Women Writers of the Gilded Age,” on Monday, March 10, at 6 p.m., at the Rockingham Library. Is it any wonder that progressive women writers born in the Gilded Age, which spanned the second half of the 19th century into the early 20th century, began to look at the world through the lens of gender, and put pen to paper? Beginning with an overview of the Gilded Age, the event explores women writers who pioneered a body of literature that provided insight into key issues that reshaped America in critical ways. Their stories, novels, essays, and social criticism continue to inspire women writers and readers, as they offer models that lead to an equal, fair, and humane world.

Clift is an award-winning writer, lecturer, and workshop leader. Her work has appeared in various periodicals, newspapers, magazines, and anthologies. She is a columnist for several New England newspapers, and has published memoirs and poetry, short stories, and anthology collections. She has taught women’s studies, literature, and other humanities courses at several colleges and universities, and currently facilitates reading, writing, and discussion groups with adult participants at continuing education programs.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.