Who was Peter Tumbo?

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Born most likely in West Africa, enslaved, and a soldier in the American Revolutionary War, Peter Tumbo spent the last 40 years of his life in Cavendish, Vt. He was married when he moved to Cavendish, remarried while here, and was “reputed to be a man of good moral character, and sustained a good reputation for truth and veracity,” according to the leading citizens of the day, Josiah French and Jabez Proctor.

Was he really 106 when he died, as the abolitionist newspaper The Liberator, along with The Vermont Watchman and State Gazette, reported? While he owned 50 acres of land, and was therefore not eligible for a Revolutionary War pension, could he have suffered from war injuries that made it hard for him to maintain that land?

On Sunday, June 11, the Cavendish Historical Society (CHS) will be giving a talk about Peter Tumbo, the events that led to his coming to Cavendish, his story, as well as his daughter’s. The talk begins at 2 p.m., at the Cavendish Universalist Church (Stone Church) on Main Street. (Route 131) in Cavendish Village. Parking is across the street at the Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main Street.

The location for the program was chosen as the Cavendish Universalist Church, also known as the Stone Church, was built in 1844 under the leadership of the Rev. Warren Skinner, an avid abolitionist, and part of Vermont’s “above ground railroad.” The talk is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.

For more information, contact CHS at 802-226-7807, or e-mail margocaulfield@icloud.com.