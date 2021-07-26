Weston’s museums are open for the season

WESTON, Vt. – After almost 30 months of closure do to Covid-19, the Museums of Weston have reopened. The Old Mill of Weston will be open Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and the Farrar-Mansur House Museum will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. from now through Columbus Day. Further hours may be added as volunteer staffing permits. Weston’s museums are located on Route 100, immediately north of the Village Green.

The crew at The Old Mill of Weston will once again be demonstrating the grinding of grain on our 19th-century stones, explaining the amazing early 20th-century shingle maker and

displaying its remarkable collection of early tools. The mill also affords an outstanding view of the West River Falls.

The Farrar-Mansur House Museum showcases an early 19th-century home and tavern, furnished with all locally sourced items. Dating from 1797, it was home to Weston’s first Town Meeting in 1800. It currently presents a remarkable display of Civil War uniforms, images, and memorabilia in its ballroom.

Both museums offer an entertaining and informative view into early life in Weston, typical of many Vermont hill towns. We look forward to your visit.