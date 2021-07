WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – After a year of Covid-19, the Weathersfield Historical Society announces the reopening of the Rev. Dan Foster House, 2656 Weathersfield Center Rd. in Weathersfield. The historical society’s museum is open now through Sept. 5, 2021, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Mondays from 12-4 p.m. Admission is free and donations are accepted. For more information, please contact ellen.clattenburg@gmail.com.