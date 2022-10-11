Weathersfield Center Meeting House bicentennial

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – The Weathersfield Historical Society will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the dedication of the brick Weathersfield Center Meeting House at its annual fall program on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. The program will alternate between history of the church, the Civil War monument and grove, and the old Weathersfield Center village that once surrounded them with music by the Poor Cousins, followed by cider and donuts and time to walk around the historic Memorial Grove. Meet at 2579 Weathersfield Center Rd., Perkinsville, Vt. Parking is located across the road, and handicap parking is by the church. This is a free event, although, donations are appreciated.