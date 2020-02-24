Walpole Historical Society: The grand resort hotels of the White Mountains

WALPOLE, N.H. – On Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. in the Walpole Town Hall, architectural historian Bryant Tolles will share the history and architecture of the grand resorts of the White Mountains from the pre-Civil War era to the present.

The richly illustrated presentation, sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities and the Walpole Historical Society, will focus on the surviving grand resort hotels: The Mount Washington Resort, the Mountain View Grand, the Balsams, the Eagle Mountain House, and Wentworth Hall and Cottages. Extensive illustrations will document these buildings and others no longer in existence.

With degrees from Yale and Boston University, Dr. Tolles has been on the faculty of the University of Delaware, Tufts, and Harvard, teaching courses on the history of tourism in America and the history of New England.

The event is free of charge and open to all. Refreshments will be served.