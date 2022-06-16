Volunteers keep up Rockingham Meeting House

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Saturday morning, June 4, the Rockingham Republican Town Committee volunteered labor toward smaller carpentry and masonry projects at the Rockingham Meeting House. Eight volunteers worked a two-hour work session, which involved repair of a hanging door on the Hearse House, righting granite hitching posts, and the cutting back of brush and tall grass along the east boundary of the property. Three of the eight volunteers returned Sunday morning to finish the landscaping work.

The work sessions are an in-kind service in exchange for use of the Meeting House to host candidate forums for the coming primary on Aug. 9 and general election on Nov. 8. All are welcome to participate. The next session will be in July. For more information, please contact Bill Morse at 802-591-1793 or williammorse42@gmail.com.