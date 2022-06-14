Village Ghost Walk

CAVENDISH, Vt. – While the Dutton House was relocated from the Cavendish Green to the Shelburne Museum, taking with it their ghostly occupants, there are plenty of spirits that seem to reside throughout the village. Thadeous, who missed his stop on the Underground Railroad, paces, but became protective of the family that lived in “his” house. A “visitor” likes to run up the stairs at the same time every night in another residence. Was the arsonist who set fire to many places in town, including the Fitton Mill, responsible for the blaze at what is today the town’s Museum?

On Saturday, June 18, the Cavendish Historical Society will be hosting a “ghost walk” of Cavendish Village, where “haunts” and places of “exceptional human experiences” will be visited. The tour begins at 8 p.m. in front of the CHS Museum, 1951 Main St., Route 131, in Cavendish, Vt. Wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight.