Vermont Old Cemetery Association fall meeting

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The oldest cemetery preservation organization in the U.S. will hold its fall meeting at the Townshend Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The day will begin at 9 a.m. with snacks and visiting, followed by the organization’s annual business meeting at 10 a.m. The meeting will be followed by a catered lunch at 12 p.m. and a program at 1 p.m.

The program is entitled “Townshend’s Connection to Juneteenth – the Civil War Record of Private Commodore Bush of Company F of the U.S. Colored Troops.” The program will be presented by Charles E. Marchant, President of the Townshend Historical Society and longtime Townshend Cemetery Commissioner.

The meeting and program are open to the public. Luncheon is by reservation. Reservations must be made by Sept. 17. Call Mr. Marchant at 802-365-7937 or write him at P.O. Box 132, Townshend, VT 05353. Memberships in VOCA are available for those who wish.