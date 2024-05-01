Vermont Historical Society Local Societies and Museums Conference

REGION – The Vermont Historical Society is pleased to announce this year’s League of Local Historical Societies and Museums annual conference will take place at Hotel Coolidge in White River Junction on May 10. Now in its 70th year, the event is the state’s largest gathering of local history and museum professionals.

This year’s theme is titled “Now & Then.” What has changed in the last 70 years for local historical societies and museums, and what has stayed the same? A report from the first conference notes that organizations should have “a real story to tell,” and emphasized the importance of “attracting the interest of children and young people,” which might sound familiar to many of us today.

Presenters and attendees will explore some of the bedrocks of doing local history, and ways to accomplish them today, learn more about how we can utilize the impending 250th anniversary of the U.S. as a rallying point in our own communities, and learn from the experts in our ever-popular, practical, and hands-on sessions.