Vermont centenarian to receive France’s highest honor

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – On Wednesday, May 29, representatives of the French government will bestow the Legion d’Honneur (Legion of Honor) upon Richard Jackson, a decorated veteran of World War II and resident of Townshend, Vt. The honor will be presented by Consul General Mustafa Soykurt, in the presence of other representatives of the Consulate General of France in Boston, at Valley Cares Assisted Living in Townshend, Vt., in a 12 p.m. ceremony.

This esteemed honor, first created by Napoleon Bonaparte, recognizes members of society with particularly notable achievements in military, agriculture, industry, science, art, and sport. The Legion d’Honneur is the highest civilian and military honor in France, and is awarded by decree of the president of France.

Although the Legion of Honor is normally awarded to French nationals, in exceptional circumstances it can be awarded to foreigners. It was this qualification that prompted Karsten Olsen, a seventh grade student at Long Trail School who has dual French and American citizenship, to write to the French Consul General, with the suggestion that the French government consider Jackson for the prestigious honor.

Jackson served in the famous 100th Infantry Division, known as the “Sons of Bitche,” which liberated the fortified town of Bitche and the surrounding villages in France during some of the fiercest battles of World War II. Dr. Jackson was awarded two bronze stars by the U.S. Army for his heroism during these pivotal battles.

There was a personal connection for Karsten, whose grandparents live in one of the villages liberated by Jackson and other members of the 100th Infantry. In his letter to the French Consulate last year, Karsten wrote, “Dr. Jackson fought in the Second World War, notably at the Battle of Bitche as a mortar gunner. He was one of the famous ‘Sons of Bitche,’ the 100th infantry division that liberated the fortified town of Bitche. His division also liberated Simserhof, an entrance to the Maginot Line, where my family comes from.”

Following his honorable discharge, Jackson earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in food technology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He then worked a storied career in product development with the Campbell Soup Company.

Jackson, who celebrated his 100th birthday last October, is well known in the Townshend, Vt., area. He is a former member of the Townshend Selectboard, a former lister for Townshend, a former assistant town clerk, and a former board member of the Windham County Solid Waste District. Dr. Jackson continues to take pleasure in his active life and neighbors at Valley Cares. His friendly demeanor and positive attitude make him a joy to visit with, and his dedication to fitness and nature leads him to enjoy outdoor walks virtually every day of the year.

When asked about the honor soon to be bestowed upon him, Jackson humbly states, “This accomplishment was not possible by just by one man. My buddies in Charlie Company 399 Infantry Regiment were critical. Our company received two Distinguished Unit Badges. This honor, too, is in recognition of all of them.”