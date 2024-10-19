Tin ware discussion in Saxtons River

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Before plastic became king, there was tin ware.

Early tin ware manufacture in Saxtons River is the topic of a talk Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m., at the 24 Main Street community center.

Tinsmith Richard Eckert will give a slide lecture on the tin makers who operated in the village, beginning with the Perry brothers in 1831 and continuing up to about 1900. Eckert was the tinsmith at Old Sturbridge Village for 10 years, having studied with some of the master tinsmiths.

“I have had a love of history since childhood,” Eckert said. He said growing up in old homes and watching Norm Abrams on New Yankee Workshop is what attracted him to handmade work.

Eckert will explain the process of dipping sheet iron in molten tin to create tinplate that could then be shaped into useful items for home and farm such as cups, plates, graters, cooking pans, scoops, lunch pails, milk pans, milking pails, and maple sap pans.

A group of about 30 peddlers would carry these wares in horse-drawn carts around the countryside to meet the needs of residents. In exchange, they would receive money or recycled goods. The latter were often more valuable, since there was a need for rags for papermaking, feathers for mattresses, and tallow for candles and soap. Even hair was on the list of items that could be bartered.

The talk is sponsored by the Saxtons River Historical Society, with funding from the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and support from 24 Main Street.

Entrance is through the rear level.