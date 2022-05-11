I think most readers know I’m a Chester native. There are those older than me, living amongst us, who can remember further back than I. To these folks, I bow.

Growing up in Chester, I learned by listening to Chester residents of long ago. For 50 years, I have bought and sold antique documents and photographs. As I bought antiques from local homes, I often found a box of old documents or Victorian photo albums stored, high and dry, in attics.

Last week, I received an email from Scott Wunderle. Scott owns Terrigenous Landscape Architecture.

There’s been a rumor in Chester for several years now, that an individual, or group of individuals, want to move our monuments off the Green (hereafter referred to as the “Park,” as I knew it growing up.)

One man, who shall remain anonymous for now, referred to the monuments as “clutter.” Relocating the monuments behind Chester Historical Society has been suggested.

Here is Scott’s email to me, Bill Dakin, Julie Hance, and Jeff Holden:

Hi Bill, Ron, and Jeff,

We have been asked to consider possibly redesigning the Chester Green. Nothing has started yet, we’re simply working on a design proposal for the Town.

One of the questions that has come up is the placement of the monuments. Do you have any idea if the legion and those who contributed to the monuments would support creating a separate contemplative space for them?

Some early possibilities include:

An area farther away from Route 11, so any Memorial Day speeches can be heard more easily. A site near the Baptist church where the memorials could be grouped to create a unified place of remembrance. A reconfiguration on the Green to better utilize the limited space that is available.

Again – I’m asking about a project that hasn’t started yet, we’re just trying to gauge and predict how a public design process may unfold.

Thank you for any thoughts you may have,

Scott

I thought about this for a couple days before replying. I explained why it’s a bad idea. Bill Dakin replied explaining the importance of the Park and its monuments to our downtown history and allure. Scott now understands the significance of both the Park and monuments and agrees the monuments should remain in place.

I’m glad we’re having this discussion. There’s a lot we could do with the Park. Chester Historical Society has a few photos of the Park taken well over 100 years ago.

Some of these old photos show a fence of some sort around the perimeter. Trees weren’t planted down the center of the Park as they are today, but planted around the perimeter. This kept the center open, with the crowns of the trees offering shade for visitors.

It was in about 1967, when the Park had large elms and maples around its perimeter. Dutch Elm Disease was killing the elms and salt from the highway was killing the ancient maples. So the town cut down the old and dying trees and replaced them with the latest and greatest, Norway Maples. Today we know these trees are an invasive species.

My thoughts

A fence around the perimeter of the Park should be installed. I suggest modestly sculptured iron posts with a chain connected from post to post. Let the chain droop down some between posts. Cast iron swag and tassel fence weights would be appropriate at openings. If the Park were to be used for something like the Crafts Fair, simply drop the chains for access.

Remove the Norway Maples. Then, plant maple trees or disease resistant elms around the perimeter as they historically were. Because salt will kill the young trees, a half-mile stretch of Main Street and Common Street near the Park, should not be salted in winter. The North Springfield end of Fairgrounds Road does this for a mile or so. It’s not a hardship. Plow truck drivers would have to slow down as they plow past the young trees.

A more historically accurate gazebo might be erected. We have a photo of the old bandstand so we have something to go by. Another suggestion would be a cast iron water pump with a long pump handle to pump water. You know, the type you see in state parks. I can picture tourists with their kids pumping water and getting splashed. What fun! They would long remember Chester.

This week’s old saying refers to a gossiper: “A dog that’ll bring a bone will carry a bone.”