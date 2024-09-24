“The Long World War II” at Springfield OLLI

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Dr. Andrew Buchanan will present the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program “The Long World War II” on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church, on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

We’ll hear about the long-term global effect that World War II had upon the world order, and how what happened more than 80 years ago is still crucially important in the politics and current events of today.

Buchanan is a senior lecturer at the University of Vermont, who specializes in global, environmental and military history. He has published several articles and books about World War II history and globalization.

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members, and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and over who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs are held Tuesday afternoons, at 2 p.m., and last about an hour and a half.

You may view the entire semester’s programs by going to the website www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. Preregistration can be done online at this website with a credit card. You may also register over the phone, using your credit card, by calling 802-656-8407 during regular office hours, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There is a membership series fee. Nonmembers are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee.

If you prefer to register by mail, send your contact information (name, address, phone number, and email address) indicating full series membership, or which specific program(s) you wish the attend. Mail this information and your check made out to “University of Vermont – OLLI” to UVM Non-Credit Registration Office, 85 South Prospect Street, Box 34, Burlington, VT 05405.

If mailing in the registration, please allow 10-14 days from the date of mailing check to receipt and processing.

If there are weather-related changes to the schedule, you can check the above website on the morning of the program.

For the following program, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, Michelle Arnosky Sherburne returns by popular demand after last year’s well-attended program, and presents “A Closer Look at Vermonters and the Underground Railroad in the Pre-Civil War Era.”