The history of chocolate at Cavendish Historical Society

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Valentine’s Day is when lots of heart-shaped boxes of chocolate overflow store shelves, and one or more of them may even find their way to your home. So, is chocolate the gift of ultimate luxury? Cavendish, Vt., chocolatier Maren Muter thinks so.

The owner of That Chocolate, www.thatchocolate.com, Maren has been sharing her amazing skills at various Cavendish Historical Society (CHS) programs since December 2023. Many would agree she has the best hot chocolate they have ever tasted.

On Feb. 15, Muter will be teaching and hosting a workshop on the history of chocolate. Sponsored by CHS, and with the support of a grant from the Cavendish Community Fund (CCF), she is opening her home for a tea, talk, and tasting.

This event is free and open to the public for those 12 and up. Participants should arrive at the Cavendish Library, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville, on Saturday, Feb. 15, by 10 a.m., so they can carpool to Muter’s house. For more information, please email margocaulfield@icloud.com, or call 802-226-7807.