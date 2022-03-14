The Great Falls and an Abenaki relationship with place

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join Rich Holschuh for a conversation around the significance of relationship with place on Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m. over Rockingham Library Zoom. He will focus on an Abenaki cultural worldview and its lasting implications while referencing a local site: Kchi Pontekw, the Great Falls in present-day Bellows Falls.

Rich Holschuh is a resident of Wantastegok (Brattleboro, Vt.) and an independent historic and cultural researcher. He has served on the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs and is a public Liaison and Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Elnu Abenaki, members of the contemporary Indigenous community. Rich is founder of the Atowi Project. His work draws upon indigenous history, linguistics, geography, and culture to share beneficial ways of seeing and being in relationship with place. For more information about the Atowi Project, go to www.atowi.org. This program was made possible in part by funding through the Vermont Division for (Rockingham) Historic Preservation and the National Park Service.

To request a Zoom invitation to this program, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.