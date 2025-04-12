“The Artists who Painted Mt. Monadnock” at Springfield OLLI

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Alan Rumrill, senior historian at the Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene, N.H., will present the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program “Mountain as Muse: The Artists Who Painted Mt. Monadnock,” on Tuesday, April 22, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church, on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

For almost 200 years, Mt. Monadnock in southwest New Hampshire has been a source of inspiration for artists. We’ll explore the art of many of these painters, their time in the region, and what their art tells us about the mountain, the region, and the artists themselves. We’ll look at the impact of these artists on tourism, land conservation, and the way the Monadnock Region is viewed today.

Rumrill served as executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, N.H., for 41 years. During that time, he presented more than 1,000 public programs, thousands of media features, and wrote ten books on the art and history of southwest New Hampshire.

The postponed program, “Vermont’s Stone Mysteries,” about New England’s ancient stone chambers, to be presented by Howard Coffin, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 29, at 2 p.m.

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members, and is geared mainly toward seniors who are 50 years of age and older, who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs are held Tuesday afternoons, at 2 p.m., and last about an hour and a half.

