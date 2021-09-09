The Annual Phineas Gage Walk & Talk

CAVENDISH, Vt. – There are probably few readers in our area that aren’t aware of Phineas Gage, the railroad foreman who on Sept. 13, 1848, had a tamping rod pass through his head as a result of a blasting accident, and lived for almost 12 years. Each year on the Sunday closest to the anniversary of the accident, the Cavendish Historical Society hosts a Gage Walk & Talk.

This year’s Walk & Talk takes place Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Cavendish Historical Society Museum, Route 131 in Cavendish, Vt. The program begins at 2 p.m. Masks are required when in the museum.

The walk includes the location of the accident, Dr. Harlow’s home and surgery, and the boarding house where Gage was taken after his injury.

The site of the accident is approximately three quarters of a mile from the museum and by the time other sites of interest are visited and we return to the museum, you will have walked for close to two miles. Participants can stop at any time. It’s recommended to wear comfortable walking shoes.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please call 802-226-7807 or email margocaulfield@icloud.com.