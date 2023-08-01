Stained glass restoration in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The First Congregational Church of Westminster Standing Committee announces that in January, the church on Route 5 was awarded a Vermont Division for Historic Preservation (VDHP) matching grant of $20,000, to help restore the stained glass windows and update protective coverings to again allow the beautiful stained glass to be seen from the outside of the building. Bovard Studio began work the third week in July, removing two windows to be restored. They will return in October to reinstall the two windows, and refurbish the other windows where needed. They will then install new laminated glass in a vented framing system as protective coverings on all the stained glass windows. The vented frames will keep heat from building up, helping to preserve the stained glass.

The church is pleased to help enrich Westminster’s historic village. Although this grant will cover about a quarter of the cost, donations to help restore and properly protect the 26 stained glass windows will be gratefully accepted. Donations can be made by sending a check to First Congregational Church of Westminster, P.O. Box 122, Westminster, VT 05158.

The church, organized in 1767, is an open and affirming independent church. We welcome and accept into full membership and participation people of every race, nationality, age, gender, marital status, sexual orientation, physical and mental ability, and economic status. Please join us any Sunday at 10 a.m. for worship, and meet our new minister, the Rev. Richard O’Donnell. All are welcome.