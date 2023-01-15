Springfield, Now and Then, a program by SAHS

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art & Historical Society will present “Springfield, Now and Then” on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. at the Society, located at 65 Route 106 (Cota & Cota Building), North Springfield, Vt. This is an historical photograph program illustrating how Springfield has changed, in some cases, as far back as the 1860s. Starting with what is there now, it will trace the “progress” of several sites over the years. Society programs are free and open to the public. For more information call 802-886-7935 or email sahs@vermontel.net.