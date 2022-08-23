Springfield Library talks “Crop Circles”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m., join John Root at the Springfield Town Library for his presentation of “Majesty and Mystery of Crop Circles,” featuring designs that have been appearing with increasing sophistication during the past three decades in farmers’ fields and other locations all over the world.

Layered weaving of plants in the fields, as well as anatomical changes observed in these plants, are presented as evidence of powerful and mysterious energies at work. Effects on electronic equipment, soils, animals, and human visitors are also described. Interpretations of these intricate and exquisite formations, many of which occur near sacred sites and refer to mystical traditions, are discussed as well.

This program is free, accessible, and open to the public. The Springfield Town Library is located at 43 Main Street, Springfield. For more information, please contact 802-885-3108. You may also join in from home over Zoom. Sign-up required.