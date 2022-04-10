Springfield Library presents, “The Dogs of Chernobyl”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Springfield Town Library and Feline Behaviorist, Stephen Quandt, for an online presentation of The Dogs of Chernobyl: 36 years later on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 6 p.m.

36 years after the nuclear accident, Stephen went to Chernobyl to participate in a spray/neuter and research campaign for the dogs that were descended from the pets left behind after the nuclear plant disaster of 1986 (and that were not killed by the military). With many personally shot photos and videos, Stephen tells his story of meeting the inhabitants of the most abandoned town of Chernobyl City. You will meet two squatters, one a hero of the disaster the totally abandoned city of Pripyat, and the dogs (and some cats) that we encountered.

It is a story of resilience, hope, life, and even heroism. Q&A to follow.

Stephen was originally a theatrical lighting designer who began working with cats in 2002, including many years professionally with the ASPCA based out of New York City and around the country on disaster and cruelty cases. While with the ASPCA and while working on Hurricane Sandy he met Dr. Jennifer Betz, who became a good friend and later became the Medical Director of the Dogs of Chernobyl project. Jennifer then invited Stephen to join the Chernobyl project in 2019.

Sign-up is required: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-dogs-of-chernobyl-36-years-later-tickets-195155674877

Call the Library at 802-885-3108 if you have any questions.