SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art and Historical Society announces “Q is for Quilts,” an exhibit of local quilts, old and new, for the enjoyment of the public. Quilts will be on display Wednesdays and Saturdays, April 5 – June 28, from 1-4 p.m., at the facility located at 65 Route 106, North Springfield, Vt., in the Cota and Cota building. This event is free and open to all. For more information, call 802-886-7935, or email sahs@vermontel.net.