SAHS presents program on traditional hand tools

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Traditional Hand Tools will be the subject of the Springfield Art & Historical Society Feb. 18 program presented by Wade Smith from Mill Hollow Craft School in Keene, N.H. Through demonstration, Smith will talk about the “technology” of the past (broadaxes, adzes, drawknives, etc.) and how they were used. Although, now more often found in museums or used as decorative items, these tools were originally a necessity of life, and like today, people continued to redesign them to better fit the changing need. He will also talk about the old forests and types of timber that were available. The program will be held at 2 p.m., at the Historical Society (65 Route 106, North Springfield). The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call Bunni or Hugh Putnam at 802-886-8430.