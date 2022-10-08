SAHA annual meeting talks “Vermont Eats”

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art and Historical Society (SAHS) will be holding its annual meeting at on Oct. 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the society, located at 65 Route 106, North Springfield, Vt. The public is invited to the meeting and program, but only members can vote at the meeting. There will be a short business meeting at 1 p.m. and the program will begin at 2 p.m.

The program speaker will be Steve Perkins, President of the Vermont Historical Society, who will present “Vermont Eats.” This will be a tasty jaunt down memory lane discussing the traditional foods served up in homes here in Vermont during the challenging times of the Great Depression, when so many food products were rationed. Do you recall meals served post-war that may have been a carryover from those lean days? As one old-timer later said, “A depression? Us folks in Vermont didn’t know there was a depression.” The society will prepare some Depression recipes so we can all have a taste. Room is limited, so be sure to come early. This program is free and open to all. For more information call 802-886-7935 or email sahs@vermontel.net.