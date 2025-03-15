“Rockingham’s Acropolis” on display in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont History Museum in Montpelier is hosting an exhibition about the Rockingham Meeting House. The exhibit showcases the early history of Rockingham and its neighboring villages, from the 1770s to the 1840s. An opening reception with refreshments is scheduled for Saturday, March 22, from 1-3 p.m., at the museum, located in the Pavillion Building, at 109 State Street, next to the Vermont Statehouse. The exhibit runs to July 26.

John Leppman will kick off the reception with a brief history of the meetinghouse, followed by architect and historian Jane Radocchia interpreting its architectural grammar and timber frame geometry. Historian and folklorist David Deacon will provide a program of songs and stories from the early days of Rockingham and its villages.

The exhibit is a collaborative effort of the Four Museums of Rockingham: the Bellows Falls Historical Society, the Saxtons River Historical Society, the Rockingham Free Public Library, and the Rockingham Meeting House Museum. Additionally, the Springfield Art and Historical Society has contributed valuable artifacts. Relics from private collections further strengthen the show’s depth. The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission led the effort.

The array of artifacts and historical materials offer insight into the daily lives, culture, and development of the region’s early settlement. This includes the newly conserved Rockingham’s First Church and Early Town Records manuscript. Among the highlights are portraits painted by 19th-century Parker Hill Village artist Aaron Dean Fletcher, which capture the likenesses of individuals from Rockingham, Saxtons River, Parker Hill, and Springfield. These portraits serve as a visual connection to the past, providing a glimpse into the people who shaped the communities of southeastern Vermont.

Architectural renditions of the meeting house in its historic array of colors are also on display, along with an overview of ongoing conservation and preservation efforts.

The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission and its projects are made possible with funding from the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, the Town of Rockingham, the Preservation Trust of Vermont, the National Park Service, and by private donation.