Rockingham Meeting House structure report

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m., learn about the historic structure report of an outstanding gem – the Rockingham Meeting House. A great deal of maintenance and major work has been done by the town of Rockingham on this building. However, there are serious conditions that should be addressed for the preservation and longevity of the building. This presentation will be 30 minutes long, with plenty of time for questions afterward. This will be a Zoom only program. To request a Zoom invitation for this program, please email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org.