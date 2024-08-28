Rockingham Meeting House awarded preservation grant

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The National Park Service (NPS) today awarded $10 million in funding from the Semiquincentennial Grant Program, an initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. As part of the program, nearly $750,000 was awarded to the Town of Rockingham for the preservation of the Rockingham Meeting House.

Created by Congress in 2020 and funded through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF),Semiquincentennial Grants fund projects that restore and preserve sites and structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places that commemorate the founding of the nation. Grants from the program’s third year will support 19 historic preservation projects across nine states.

“Since its founding, our nation has been shaped by an exceptionally diverse collection of cultures, events, and places” said National Park Service director Chuck Sams. “The Semiquincentennial Grant Program supports our efforts to present a more complete telling of our country’s history as we approach its 250th anniversary in 2026, and beyond.”

Established in 1977 and administered by NPS, the HPF has provided more than $2 billion in historic preservation grants to states, tribes, local governments, and nonprofit organizations. HPF funds may be appropriated by Congress to support a variety of historic preservation projects to help preserve the nation’s cultural resources.

HPF grant programs managed by NPS fund preservation of America’s premier cultural resources and historic places in underrepresented communities, rural areas, and at historically black colleges and universities, as well as sites key to the representation of tribal heritage, African American civil rights, the history of equal rights in America, and the nation’s founding.

The HPF, which uses revenue from federal offshore oil and gas leases, supports this broad range of preservation projects without expending tax dollars. The intent behind the HPF is to mitigate the loss of nonrenewable resources through the preservation of other irreplaceable resources.

The Rockingham Meeting House was built between 1787 and 1800, replacing a smaller meeting house built on the site in 1774. It is nationally significant as a rare 18th-century New England meeting house of the Second Period type, which has been virtually unaltered on the exterior or interior. Owned by the Town of Rockingham, it is the most intact 18th-century public building remaining in Vermont, bearing witness to Euro-American colonial expansion into the northern New England frontier. Over time, both cost efficiencies and climate change put the building at risk. In response to severe interior plaster cracking and exterior wood deterioration of the building, restoration of the exterior siding and trim is needed. The project is the first major conservation effort since a 1906 Colonial Revival Movement restoration, and will focus on conservation of interior plaster, preservation of interior woodwork, and conservation of the box pews within the building. The project will bring focus to a public history narrative of the meeting house that conveys diverse and underrepresented stories and spurs preservation of this space.