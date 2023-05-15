Rockingham Meeting House Association Spring Gathering

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – A Rockingham Meeting House Association spring meet-up will be held on May 21 at 4 p.m., at the Rockingham Meeting House, located at 11 Meeting House Road in Rockingham Village.

Since 1911, the Association has worked with the town selectboard to steward the building that is the birthplace of the town, now a National Historic Landmark and Vermont’s oldest public building. The “old town barn” is open to the public every summer through fall. Both public and private events are regularly held throughout the season.

Fueled with major funding from the National Park Service Save America’s Treasures Program, and matched with support from the town and from private donations, the meeting house is at the beginning of a major conservation and restoration project. A vigorous RMH Association stands at the heart of the conservation program, to steward the beloved building to ensure it has more centuries of life.

The purpose of the May 21 gathering is to review the Association’s future course in advocating for and raising funds for the conservation program, as well as participate in restoration decision-making and educational programming. A new board will be elected, empowered to elect officers.

Information on the progress of the preservation project will be available, but this meeting is not intended to be a detailed review of preservation plans.

Everyone who is interested in the future of this landmark should be convinced that this is a chance to step forward. The Association looks forward to seeing and hearing from lots of people.