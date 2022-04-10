Rockingham awarded historic preservation grants

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation recently awarded the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission four Certified Local Government Grants for 2022 and 2023.

“The rich historical resources of Rockingham continue to attract well deserved support from our local community, the State of Vermont, and the National Park Service,” said Dr. John Leppman, Commission Chair.

Funding will be used to support Commission programing and for a series of preservation projects at the Rockingham Meeting House, a National Historic Landmark. Meeting House projects include kicking off restoration of the graveyard and window conservation. “It’s very encouraging to see so many great applications for historic preservation projects in our CLG communities,” said Vermont State Architectural Historian Devin Colman. “These grants encourage preservation projects at the local level, with input from a broad range of community members.”

“The Rockingham historic preservation community takes this as a vote of confidence in efforts to conserve our rich historic landscapes and steward historic resources,” said Walter Wallace, Commission Coordinator. “Historic preservation is not about the past, it is about the future. CLG grants are investments in that future.”

Established by the National Historic Preservation Act Amendments of 1980, the CLG program is a partnership between local governments, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, and the National Park Service, which is responsible for administering the National Historic Preservation Program. Seventeen communities in Vermont are currently designated as CLGs.

For more information about Rockingham’s CLG grant projects email clg@rockbf.org.

For more information about the Certified Local Government program, please visit the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation website.