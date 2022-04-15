OLLI presents “North Chester: More Than Just the Stone Village”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Hugh Henry, local architectural historian, will present the OLLI-Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program, “North Chester: It’s More Than Just the Stone Village,” on Tuesday, April 19 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield.

North Chester is an exemplary stagecoach-era village with a split personality. Its early development with wood-framed buildings from the 1780s onward was eclipsed during the later 1830s-1840s by a partial renewal with distinctive stone buildings that now define its public identity.

Henry will discuss the Clark brothers, the primary masons who built the stone houses, and the architectural features of the stone houses and the wood-framed houses that exist along North Street.

The next OLLI program, just one week after on April 26, will be the postponed earlier program, “Vermont Women in the Civil War,” presented by Howard Coffin. And then the following week, on May 3, will be the other postponed program, “Landscape Gardening for Pollinators and Wildlife,” with Henry Homeyer. The latter is co-sponsored by the Springfield Garden Club.

Pre-registration is highly recommended. However, if you arrive without having registered, we will not turn you away.

Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee.

Registration can be done online by going to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield.

For registration assistance, please call 802-656-5817.

Due to the current situation of Covid-19, the University of Vermont expects all participants at UVM sponsored non-credit events (including OLLI), will be vaccinated. Masks are required to be worn at indoor events. For full health & safety information, go to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield.