OLLI presents, “Mary Lou Williams: Composer, Pianist, Pioneer”

Erik Nielsen, composer and music historian, will present the next Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program, "Mary Lou Williams: Composer, Pianist, Pioneer"

Mary Lou Williams was one of the foremost jazz musicians of the 20th century. She is not as well known on the list of important Black American composers as Duke Ellington and Dizzy Gillespie, but she deserves to rank with all of them. Not only was she a great arranger, composer, and pianist, and highly respected amongst her peers in a jazz world largely dominated by men, but she created choral and large ensemble works that bridged jazz and concert music. She also mentored and encouraged young musicians to explore new paths. Her influence continues today through some of the contemporary Black women composers who are her heirs.

