OLLI Launches Fall 2022 semester

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Katie Wood Kirchhoff, Curator from the Shelburne Museum, will launch the Fall 2022 semester of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), with the program “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield, Vt.

Dubbed Vermont’s “Painter Laureate” by Life magazine in 1937, Luigi Lucioni was a twentieth-century realist painter and printmaker best known for his scenes of Vermont. There is currently an exhibition of his work on display at Shelburne Museum until Oct. 16. Kirchhoff will present a program about his work and life, highlighting details from the new publication about his work that she helped to write in coordination with the current display.

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and over who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs are held Tuesday afternoons at 2 p.m. and last about an hour-and-a-half.

Pre-registration is highly recommended. However, if you arrive without having registered, we will not turn you away. We will hand you a form and an addressed envelope to send in payment after the program.

You may view the entire semester programs by going to the website www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. Registration can be done online. You may also register over the phone by calling 1-802-656-5817 during regular office hours Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The next program on Oct. 4 will be “May Lou Williams: Composer, Pianist, Pioneer!” presented by music historian Erik Nielsen and will highlight her influence on the American jazz world.