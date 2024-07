LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Academy Museum invites the community of Ludlow and residents of the Black River Valley to attend their upcoming event, “Old time Stories of Ludlow and the Black River Valley,” on Thursday, Aug 8, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

This will be a casual event, campfire style, listening to a variety of stories from neighbors from years ago. Marshmallows will be toasted, s’mores served, and campfire songs sung. Everyone is welcome. We look forward to hosting all of you.