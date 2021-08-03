Nominations sought for Rockingham’s Old House Awards 2021

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Nominations are open for Rockingham Old House Awards 2021. “This is an excellent opportunity to celebrate with property owners their restoration and renewal of historic homes and commercial buildings,” says Dr. John Leppman, Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission chair. The awards program is sponsored by the commission.

There are multiple award categories with multiple awardees. Categories include awards for best private residence, commercial building, apartment building, and curb appeal.

“This is the 24th annual Old House Awards program,” noted RHPC coordinator Walter Wallace. “Over the years, owners of over 150 homes and commercial buildings have been honored for restoration and conservation of their properties.”

Eligible properties are older homes that have been renovated, painted, or otherwise enhanced on the exterior in the past five years. Properties must be located within the town of Rockingham, including the villages of Bellows Falls, Saxtons River, Bartonsville, Cambridgeport, Brockways Mills, and the town’s rural areas. To qualify, properties must be at least 50 years old and may be residential or commercial.

Nominations may be made by calling the Rockingham’s Development Office at 802-463-3964, ext. 1112, sending an email to clg@rockbf.org, or writing to Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission Coordinator, Town of Rockingham, P.O. Box 370, Bellows Falls, VT 05101. All nominations should include the property’s address and, if possible, the owner’s name.

Deadline for nominations will close over the Labor Day weekend, Monday at 5 p.m. The awards will be announced Sept. 15.

The Old House Awards project is supported in part by a grant from the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the National Park Service through the Certified Local Government program.